Emergency-like situation in WB: Himanta Sarma on BJP worker Priyanka's arrest

and minister in government, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has strongly condemned the arrest of Priyanka Sharma, stating that the current situation in the state is reminiscent of Emergency.

Priyanka was arrested on Friday for sharing a morphed picture of and sent to 14-days police custody.

Sarma, who met the relatives of the arrested girl here on Sunday, told media, "A person gives critical views about on but in never before a young girl has been put in jail for sharing a post against the Is it a crime? If such things happen, people will conclude that is in a state of Emergency. I don't think even put anyone behind bars for writing against her on "

He also asserted that BJP will try to approach the in connection with the matter.

"She has just shared a post. Is it big enough crime to put anyone in jail? BJP strongly condemns it. We hope that the court will give us justice and we will be able to free her. If this continues, freedom of speech will not be left. We will try to file an application in tomorrow," said Sarma.

Priyanka's brother claimed that at first, he was not allowed to meet her. However, when he put pressure, the authorities let him in. He also alleged that his sister's security was at risk as her entry in jail was not recorded within 24 hours of her arrest. He also said called him to

This is not the first time Banerjee has taken action against someone who took a dig at her.

In 2012, of was arrested for forwarding a cartoon of the In the same year, she had termed a student "Maoist" for questioning her government's policies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)