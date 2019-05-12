Pro-incumbency wave in 2019, BJP getting 300 seats till sixth phase: Prakash Javadekar

-
ALSO READ
Modi regime replay of Indira's Emergency, says new book
PM Modi rightly said Rajiv Gandhiji supported the 1984 riots: Prakash Javadekar
Fight polls on 'Bofors accused' PM's name: Modi dares Cong
Rahul's minimum income promise 'bluff announcement', another Cong bid to 'cheat' poor: Jaitley
BJP slams Rahul, Priyanka over remarks against Modi
-
There is a pro-incumbency wave in India in 2019 with people voting in large numbers in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlike what happened with former PM Indira Gandhi in 1977, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.
"There are only two elections which people fought on their own, in 1977 the people voted to remove Indiraji and in 2019 people are voting to bring back Modiji to power. This is a pro-incumbency vote, a first in India," Javadekar said at a press conference here.
He also said: "BJP alone is getting 300 plus seats while NDA 350 plus seats till the sixth phase. With Modiji's leadership, far-sightedness and BJP's booth power, our victory is ensured."
"Till 3 pm today, till the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, there have been 460 plus incidents of violence in Bengal. The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sensed defeat which forced her cadres to cause violence and attack BJP leaders," he said.
Voting took place for 7 seats in Delhi, 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, and four in Jharkhand in the sixth phase of the elections.
The seventh and last phase of elections will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU