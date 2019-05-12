Pro-incumbency wave in 2019, BJP getting 300 seats till sixth phase: Prakash Javadekar

There is a pro-incumbency wave in in 2019 with people voting in large numbers in favour of unlike what happened with former PM in 1977, said on Sunday.

"There are only two elections which people fought on their own, in 1977 the people voted to remove Indiraji and in 2019 people are voting to bring back Modiji to power. This is a pro-incumbency vote, a first in India," Javadekar said at a press conference here.

He also said: "BJP alone is getting 300 plus seats while NDA 350 plus seats till the sixth phase. With Modiji's leadership, far-sightedness and BJP's booth power, our victory is ensured."

"Till 3 pm today, till the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, there have been 460 plus incidents of violence in Bengal. The Chief Minister has sensed defeat which forced her cadres to cause violence and attack BJP leaders," he said.

Voting took place for 7 seats in Delhi, 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, and West Bengal, and four in in the sixth phase of the elections.

The seventh and last phase of elections will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)