PM Modi attacks Congress over Pitroda's remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday raked up several issues like Bhopal gas tragedy, 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and banning the songs of legendary singer Kishore Kumar during Emergency to corner the country's grand old party.
Addressing an election rally here, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of allegedly hatching 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame the religious heritage.
The Prime Minister said that when the people ask the Congress party questions relating to the incidents which took place during their regime at the Centre, the party readily dissociates itself from these issues.
Lashing out at the Congress for Sam Pitroda's remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots where he said - 'Hua Toh Hua' (Happened, So What), Modi said: "Kishore Kumar was from this soil. He was from Khandwa."
"During the Emergency, Kishore Kumar's song was banned because he refused to follow the Congress' instructions. He used to work on his own terms. The Congress party put a ban on playing his songs on the radio. Now, when somebody from Khandwa will ask about this, the Congress party would say - 'Hua Toh Hua."
Recalling the deadly Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 when the Congress was in power at the Centre, Modi said: "In Bhopal, thousands of people were killed due to the release of toxic gas. Many generations were destroyed."
"The culprits were made to escape. They were sent outside the country in a government aircraft. Many people were killed but now when you will ask the Congress on this -- They will say 'Hua Toh Hua."
The Bhopal gas tragedy, touted as the world's worst industrial disaster, had claimed the lives over 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.
Prime Minister Modi claimed that police personnel were seen wearing saffron scarves at the roadshow of Computer Baba and Congress candidate Digvijay Singh in Bhopal on May 8.
"Police personnel in civil uniform were seen wearing saffron scarves at the roadshow of Computer Baba and Digvijay Singh in Bhopal on May 8," he said.
The Prime Minister accused the Congress and 'Mahamilavati' (adulterated) leaders for hatching conspiracies to defame the religious beliefs on the allegations of terrorism.
"Understand how they work. When Pakistani terrorists used to attack here, innocents were put in jail by them. Hindu terrorism was used by them for the politics of vote bank. No matter how much 'havan' they do, how much they show their 'janeu' (sacred thread) they give 'bhagwa' dress to police but the Congress and 'Mahamilavati' will not be spared to hatch a conspiracy to put a stain of terrorism on saffron," he said.
"In Madhya Pradesh, one party has 2.5 Chief Minister. The administration doesn't even know whose orders are to be followed. Goons, murderers, and dacoits have been given licenses," he alleged.
The fourth phase in Madhya Pradesh for eight Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.
