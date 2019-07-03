Product of the Year 2019 awards unveil much stronger platform for innovative brands

Product of the Year announced its 2019 Awards at an extremely well-attended event by Industry's stalwarts on the night of Friday 28 June 2019.

Using the route of much stronger associations, Product of the Year has significantly strengthened its platform, making it more compelling and appealing to product teams across the board. The platform now offers brands the opportunity to use the logo across digital, offline and integrated campaigns, following the global models being used successfully in the US, Europe and other markets. This successful platform is based on consumer voting backed by Nielsen who conducted an all India survey to determine the winners.

"Product of the Year is the power of the people. Thousands of products are launched each year. Product of the Year helps people find the best innovations and has a direct impact on not only the credibility of brands that are voted winners but has demonstrable impact on increased sales", said Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management.

ET Now has been brought on as a Telecast partner, GolinOpinion as a PR partner and Campaign as a Digital partner. Bright Outdoor Media remains the Outdoor partner. Nielsen has been a partner since inception in India eleven years ago.

Marico dominated the Product of the Year Awards 2019. Prominent among the others who were felicitated for their innovative products were Nestle, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, Too Yumm!, Liebherr and Hindware.

The night was all about innovation and attended by some legends from the industry.

A Jazz duo welcomed the guests and was followed by a panel discussion titled 'Navigating through Chaos, Confusion and Mindlessness'. An elite panel comprising stalwarts from the industry regaled the packed gathering - a free flowing and incisive exchange between Ajay Kakar, Chandramouli Venkatesan, Sukhleen Aneja, Mike Nolan and Anupam Bokey was moderated by Sonali Krishna from ET NOW.

Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO, South Asia, Wunderman Thompson, the Chief Guest for the evening, shared some interesting insights and perspectives that resonated tremendously with an audience that connected easily with his views. His rich experience and lucid manner ensured that he had the crowd's rapt attention.

Cyrus Broacha was on fire with his trademark brand of humour and had the crowd in splits as they alternated between the serious and recreational aspects of the evening.

"Product of the Year was founded over 30 years ago in France and continues to be useful to marketers across the globe. Our deepening engagement with our winners, participants and research partner allows us to keep sharpening the process. We hope and believe that our winners will be able to use this recognition to advantage by including it in their Television, Print and Digital campaigns. We are seeing a greater interest from brands and marketers across categories and have a vision to build this platform to stand for best brand innovations in India", said Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India.

"The landscape is changing at a never before speed but Creativity will always remain a huge differentiator. Product of the Year is helping innovative products reach the discerning shopper who has so much choice and so little time", said Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO South Asia, Wunderman Thompson.

Below is a list of Product of the Year 2019 Winners.

