Lotus Group of Companies acquire 12.5 Stake in Toyam Industries Limited

Anand Pandit owned Lotus Group of Companies, has acquired 12.5 per cent stake in Toyam Industries Limited (listed on BSE), at a company valuation of USD 30 Mn.

Toyam Industries Limited is one of India's biggest Sports Management and Marketing brand promoting combat sports through Kumite 1 League, an Indian Mixed Martial Arts promotion.

Anand Pandit, who is a renowned name in film production, had recently produced biopic PM Narendra Modi.

Toyam Industries Limited has been instrumental in establishing the combat sports genre in India. Through the Kumite 1 League introductory event in September 2018, with brand ambassador global boxing superstar Mike Tyson in attendance and broadcast across 90+ countries, the brand has revolutionized the fight in India and today stands as one of the largest and most popular sports brand.

In 2019, the brand will be hosting Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, a sports reality series for popularizing Mixed Martial Arts within a mass audience in India.

"We have been building combat sports in India through different initiatives, the investment makes the dream much stronger and creates better opportunities to grow the genre", said Mohamedali Budhwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Toyam Industries Limited

"Toyam Industries Limited and Kumite 1 League has been one of the forerunners for creating a mass segment audience for combat sports in India, we are happy to support the initiative", said Anand Pandit, Founder Lotus Group of Companies.

Along with Lotus Group of Companies, Sunil Alagh, Ex-CEO and MD Britannia Industries Limited, Parimal Mehta, a baron, and Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, The CEO of Royal office H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan have also acquired a significant stake.

