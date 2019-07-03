CSS Corp joins forces with ICT academy to skill youth of Tamil Nadu

CSS Corp, a new age IT services and technology support company today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICT Academy, a not-for-profit society, to jointly launch an extensive training program to skill the youth of rural, urban and low-income family groups in Tamil Nadu.

Through this initiative, CSS Corp endeavours to help build the socio-economic conditions of underserved students through quality and training in IT. The program was officially launched at an inauguration event held at Sri Sairam Engineering College, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu on 3rd July 2019.

According to NASSCOM, the demand-supply gap for soft and technical skills have given rise to an urgent need to re-skill more than 50 per cent of India's IT workforce to meet the requirements of the industry. This has also led to a shortage of employment, specifically for entry-level jobs. With this collaboration, CSS Corp and ICT Academy aim to address the gap by imparting sector-specific skills through training and workshops that will lead to more employment opportunities.

The training program will be conducted in 20 colleges spread across Tamil Nadu. The program targets to provide 100 hours of intensive activity-based training in soft and technical support skills for 1,000 final year graduating students from engineering, arts and science colleges located in the rural and urban areas of Tamil Nadu.

The module includes communication, grammar, vocabulary, hardware and networking, operating systems, wireless technologies, and career counselling; all of which will be offered by professionals who have industry expertise. College students who aspire to apply for the program should currently be pursuing their final year in Computer Science and IT and must secure an average score of 6 CGPA until the last semester. Volunteers from CSS Corp will be closely involved in the program through overall monitoring of the training program, mentoring of the students and conducting mock interviews and group discussions.

The program is also aimed to skill students from financially backward families with annual income of less than or equal to 2.5 Lakhs. Girl students will be given preference during the selection process to keep in line with CSS Corp's objective of empowering more women in the technology sector.

"One of the major challenges for the IT industry is re-skilling the present and future workforce to bridge the demand-skill gap. CSS Corp has been consistently institutionalizing a culture that promotes learning newer technologies and solutions to embrace the current disruption. This year, through our CSR initiative, we look forward to imparting the skill expertise that we have curated to deserving students through quality and proper training. We are privileged to partner with ICT Academy to design a program that will effectively empower students of Tamil Nadu to be truly future ready", said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp.

"CSR comes as a big boon for the underprivileged and the development of rural India. We at ICT Academy, being a not for profit organization continued partnering with several leading companies across India for implementing their CSR objectives in the areas of employability, skill development, youth empowerment, capacity development of teachers, digital empowerment, entrepreneurship development, literacy initiatives and women empowerment. Thanks to CSS Corp for coming up with such a high impact initiative under their CSR", said M Sivakumar, Chief Executive Officer, ICT Academy.

"Through this partnership with CSS Corp, ICT Academy being the skill development institution is delighted to train the students on latest technology skills and increase their opportunity to acquire a good job in the industry. This is a welcome initiative by CSS Corp, and I believe this would make a positive impact to the beneficiaries' family as well as the industry by bridging the skill gap", he added.

