The Congress (BNC), a US-based Baloch body, strongly condemned the terror attack, carried out by Pakistan-based (JeM) outfit, in which around 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, the CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday. Around 42 slain jawans were in a bus, into which the suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle.

Underlining that the perpetrators behind the attack should be brought to justice, the BNC urged the Indian to cut all diplomatic ties with Pakistan, recall the Indian from and send back Pakistan's from immediately without any further delay.

"The perpetrators must be brought to justice. There should be no doubt that was behind the attack", BNC said in a statement.

The BNC suggested that the BJP should declare war against Pakistan, as declared proxy war against by carrying out terror activities.

"It is time to pay back for their crimes against humanity and killing of innocent people," Baloch said.

Furthermore, the BNC asked the Indian to help exiled Baloch leader to set up the (GoB) in exile in and help him to file a case against Pakistan's "illegal occupation" of in the (ICJ) in

In the wake of the ghastly attack, stripped the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status accorded to and hiked basic customs duty on all goods imported from the neighbouring country to 200 per cent.

Reflecting the outrage in the country, Modi said that "the blood of Indians is boiling" and issued a clear warning to Pakistan, declaring that the "guardians" of the perpetrators of the terror attack will be "definitely punished".