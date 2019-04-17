Complaint filed in Delhi court against Mayawati for hurting religious sentiments through SC affidavit

A plea was filed in the here on Wednesday against (BSP) for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of community by comparing herself with Lord

The petition states that the BSP supremo in her recent affidavit filed before the stated that if the ruling UP government can make tall Idol of Lord in Ayodhya measuring 221 metres by using government fund, then why cannot she make her own Idol.

has put the matter for consideration on May 1

stated that these types of sarcastic remark hurt his religious sentiments as compared herself with Lord Rama

"....This type of HALAFTNAMA (affidavit) given by the accused before Hon'ble of even at the time of election / code of conduct in force therein she compared herself with the adorable Shri Rama, Lord of Hindu religion, it is a clear cut pre-planned conspiracy for disrespecting a religion with a view to take undue advantage for polarization and satisfying some other religion and she wants to create disharmony between communities," the plea said.

The petition filed under section 156(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 to direct the concerned SHO to register an FIR against her under section 153A and 295A and other appropriate sections of the law.

The BSP supremo in an affidavit before the on April 2, justified statues built in with taxpayers money during her regime.

In February, Justice had said he was of the tentative view that the BSP has to reimburse the taxpayers' money used in building the statues. But he stopped short of passing an order to hear what had to say.

The top court was hearing a petition filed in 2009 against the profusion of statues of Mayawati, her mentor Kanshi Ram and elephants - her party BSP's symbol - built at parks in and with taxpayers' money when she was the between 2007 and 2012.

