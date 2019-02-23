Pulwama attack: Hundreds of Indians protest near Pak consulate in New York

More than a hundred US-based Indians protested outside the Pakistan consulate in New York on Friday against the terror attack which was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit (JeM) on February 14 in South Kashmir's Pulwama.

Waving the tricolour, protesters raised slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad," "Global terror Pakistan, LeT Pakistan," "9/11 Pakistan," "26/11 Pakistan, Osama bin Laden Pakistan," amongst others. They also held placards which read "Pakistan - a terrorist nation" and "Pakistan Progress the country not Terrorism" at the demonstration.

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) US was among the groups that participated in the protest.

Indian communities across the United States have been holding protest marches denouncing the role of Pakistan in the attack which claimed the lives of 40 personnel.

Along with non-resident Indians, the global community has stood in solidarity with India against terrorism.

The UN Security Council has also condemned in the strongest terms the "heinous and cowardly" February 14 terror attack in

