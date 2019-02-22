Assam hooch toll rises, 15 women among 32 dead, over 40 ill; probe ordered

At least 32 persons, including 15 women, have died and over 40 others taken ill after consuming spurious in two separate incidents in Assam's and Jorhat districts, the police said on Friday.



While one incident took place on Thursday night at Salmora Tea Estate in Golaghat, 300 km from here, the other incident occurred in two remote villages under Titabor sub-division of

"Twenty-five persons, including 15 women, have died in While 18 persons died at the Civil Hospital, the rest breathed their last at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital," said Rathin Bordoloi, Joint Director of Health, Golaghat district.

He said the deceased were taken to the hospitals with complaints of severe vomiting and chest pain. "We tried our best, but it was too late."

"A total of 55 persons had been referred to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Seven of them have died, while 48 others are still undergoing treatment," said the doctors at the hospital.

In the Jorhat incident, 12 people were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor, of whom seven died at the local hospital. The rest four are undergoing treatment, the police said.

The locals said many consumed at the tea estate on Thursday night after procuring the stock from a particular seller. Several of them took ill immediately and were rushed to the hospital.

The locals complained about a nexus between the police and illegal sellers.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed grief over the incident and sent a team to the district to take stock of the situation.

State Excise Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya has ordered a probe.

"The state government has suspended two excise officials after holding them responsible for the tragedy. We have also asked a four-member team, led by Additional Commissioner of Excise Department Sanjib Medhi, to probe the incident," said Shuklabaidya.

The probe committee has been asked to submit its report within three days.