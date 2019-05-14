JUST IN
Pune: Man held with gold concealed in rectum

ANI  |  General News 

The customs department on Monday seized 511.31 grams of gold from a passenger at Pune International Airport here.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of gold concealed in his rectum.

The recovered gold has been sealed by the customs department.

Further details awaited.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 01:30 IST

