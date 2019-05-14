Pune: Man held with gold concealed in rectum

The department on Monday seized 511.31 grams of gold from a passenger at International Airport here.

A detailed personal and of the passenger resulted in the recovery of gold concealed in his rectum.

The recovered gold has been sealed by the department.

Further details awaited.

