UP: Head police constable shoots self with service revolver in Moradabad

A police Head Constable on Monday allegedly shot himself using his service revolver while on duty here.

However, his condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moradabad.

Superintendent of Police, Muradabad City Ankit Mittal said, "Head Constable Sanjiv was on duty while he shot himself using service revolver. He was admitted to the hospital later. We could not get to talk to him. The reason behind the suicide attempt is not yet ascertained."

The police has started the investigation in this regard.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 02:00 IST

