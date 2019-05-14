UP: Head police constable shoots self with service revolver in Moradabad

-
ALSO READ
4 held for blackmailing men after filming them in comprising situations
4 injured after bag full of crackers burst during wedding of police officer's sons
Police constable booked for 'raping' woman colleague in UP
Two Bawariya gang members, constable hurt during encounter
Police nab three criminals after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad
-
A police Head Constable on Monday allegedly shot himself using his service revolver while on duty here.
However, his condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moradabad.
Superintendent of Police, Muradabad City Ankit Mittal said, "Head Constable Sanjiv was on duty while he shot himself using service revolver. He was admitted to the hospital later. We could not get to talk to him. The reason behind the suicide attempt is not yet ascertained."
The police has started the investigation in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU