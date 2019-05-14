UP: Head police constable shoots self with service revolver in Moradabad

A police Head on Monday allegedly shot himself using his service while on duty here.

However, his condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moradabad.

of Police, Ankit Mittal said, "Head was on duty while he shot himself using service He was admitted to the hospital later. We could not get to talk to him. The reason behind the suicide attempt is not yet ascertained."

The police has started the investigation in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)