EC decides not to allow release of movie Lakshmi's NTR

Andhra Pradesh Election Commission on Monday announced that it has decided not to allow the release of the movie 'Lakshmi's NTR' till May 19. The movie is based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao.
State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi also announced that Joint Collector, Kadapa District has been transferred to a non-election post.
Earlier on April 30, the Election Commission directed filmmaker Ramgopal Varma not to release ''Lakshmi's NTR''. The biopic was planned to be released on May 1.
