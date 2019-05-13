EC decides not to allow release of movie Lakshmi's NTR

Election Commission on Monday announced that it has decided not to allow the release of the movie 'Lakshmi's NTR' till May 19. The movie is based on the life of former N T

also announced that Joint Collector, has been transferred to a non-election post.

Earlier on April 30, the Election Commission directed filmmaker Ramgopal Varma not to release ''Lakshmi's NTR''. The biopic was planned to be released on May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)