JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Piyush Goyal slams Ritesh Deshmukh again
Business Standard

EC decides not to allow release of movie Lakshmi's NTR

ANI  |  Politics 

Andhra Pradesh Election Commission on Monday announced that it has decided not to allow the release of the movie 'Lakshmi's NTR' till May 19. The movie is based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao.

State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi also announced that Joint Collector, Kadapa District has been transferred to a non-election post.

Earlier on April 30, the Election Commission directed filmmaker Ramgopal Varma not to release ''Lakshmi's NTR''. The biopic was planned to be released on May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 23:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU