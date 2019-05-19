Congress leader Rahman Khan downplays NDA victory in exit polls

-
Former union minister and senior Congress leader Rahman Khan on Sunday sought to downplay the "largely failed" exit poll results, which projected a return to power of the BJP led NDA.
"The exit poll results are a little disappointing. In most of the cases, it has gone wrong. Eighty-six per cent of the exit polls has failed in the past. It failed in 2014," Khan told ANI here.
The senior Congress leader said, "Let us wait for May 23, the day of results. I am confident that the situation will not be the same as exit polls results show the BJP a rosy picture"
He, however, said that the exit poll trends have indicated that polarisation policy of the BJP was working.
Khan said, "Exit polls have given indications that polarisation and using the name of the Army have worked. NDA and Modi never fought elections on their performance. They never touched upon their failure and achievements."
Khan, also a former Rajya Sabha MP, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath and its media coverage violated the Model Code of Conduct. "The recent visit of the PM to Kedarnath at a time when the election was underway is a clear violation of MCC. There is a huge violation of MCC and Election Commission's role is in question," the Congress leader said.
He appealed to the Opposition parties leaders to shun their ego and be united.
Khan said: "Opposition should be united. Opposition leaders are full of ego which has hurt the nation. We expect they give up their ego and work for the nation."
Several exit polls on television channels have projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most pollsters giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
