Pune: Three students drown in Mulshi Dam

Three students of including a woman drowned in the on morning.

The incident took place in Mulshi taluka of district,

The deceased students have been identified as Sangita Negi, Shubham and Shiv Kumar.

The body of the woman has been recovered by the police. However, the search for the other two is still underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)