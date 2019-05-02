Pune: Three students drown in Mulshi Dam

JUST IN
Three students of Bharti University including a woman drowned in the Mulshi Dam on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Mulshi taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra.

The deceased students have been identified as Sangita Negi, Shubham Raj Sinha and Shiv Kumar.

The body of the woman has been recovered by the police. However, the search for the other two is still underway.

