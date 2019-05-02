SC asks EC to decide plea seeking re-scheduling of voting time during Ramzan

The on Thursday asked the to decide a plea seeking advancing of the start of polling by two hours to 5 a.m. in view of Ramzan coinciding with the remaining three phases of the polls and due to heat conditions in and other areas.

The direction was given by a three-judge bench headed by on a petition filed by Delhi-based

The bench, also comprising Justices and Sanjiv Khanna, asked the poll body to pass appropriate orders.

Meenakshi Arora, appearing for Pasha, sought that the polling in the remaining three phases should begin from 5 a.m. instead of the scheduled time of 7 a.m. since the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan will begin shortly.

She said that the meteorological department has also forecast a heat wave during that period and therefore the voting process cannot be extended in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)