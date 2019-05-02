SC asks EC to decide plea seeking re-scheduling of voting time during Ramzan

-
ALSO READ
SC asks EC to decide on plea to advance poll timing to 5 am
SC declines urgent hearing to plea seeking prosecution of voters indulging in electoral fraud
SC irked over EC for not taking quick action against politicians in cases of hate speeches
SC asks EC Secy to appear on Mar 12 on issue of denial of voting rights to some persons in Assam
SC directs EC to raise random matching of VVPAT slips to 5 booths per assembly segment for LS polls
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to decide a plea seeking advancing of the start of polling by two hours to 5 a.m. in view of Ramzan coinciding with the remaining three phases of the Lok Sabha polls and due to heat conditions in Rajasthan and other areas.
The direction was given by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on a petition filed by Delhi-based lawyer Mohammad Nizam Pasha.
The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, asked the poll body to pass appropriate orders.
Advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for Pasha, sought that the polling in the remaining three phases should begin from 5 a.m. instead of the scheduled time of 7 a.m. since the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan will begin shortly.
She said that the meteorological department has also forecast a heat wave during that period and therefore the voting process cannot be extended in the evening.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU