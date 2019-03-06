Punjab legislators distance themselves from Pak minister's anti-Hindu remarks

cabinet ministers staged a walkout from the Assembly over derogatory remarks on Hindus made by Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, who was sacked on Tuesday as the province's Information and Culture

Condemning Chohan's remarks, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that the disgraced former insulted Pakistani Hindus at a time when the country was facing threats of war while some ministers were dividing the nation, reported.

Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer, who is a part of ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said he was proud of the patriotism of Pakistani Hindus, Christians and Sikhs.

Furthermore, People's Party (PPP) asserted that the government should educate its ministers, adding that the comments made by Chohan would tarnish Pakistan's international image, according to

Following this, the legislators staged a walkout from the as a mark of protest against the anti-Hindu comments made by Chohan. However, they were brought back to the House.

Chohan had made derogatory remarks against Hindus during a rally last month and after a video of his comments went viral, there was a huge outcry in the country, demanding his immediate sacking.

Although Chouhan later apologised for his comments, he was summoned by Usman Buzdar, where he was asked to turn in his resignation papers, Geo News reported quoting sources.

Pakistan approved as Chohan's replacement as the province's Khan had previously denounced Chohan's statement.

The remarks by Chohan came amid escalating tensions between and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack in that claimed lives of 40 (CRPF) personnel.

According to reports, at least 1.6 per cent of Pakistan's population is Hindu and Hinduism is the second largest religion followed in the country.

The PTI government itself has at least seven Hindu members of the and four minority members in the

