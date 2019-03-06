Trump agrees to keep US forces in Syria

on Tuesday told the Senators that he 100 per cent agrees with the decision to keep the US military in

On February 22, "a bipartisan group of Senators and Representatives" lauded Trump's decision to keep a section of the US troops in to ensuring stability in the region and prevent the return of (Islamic State).

"We support a small American stabilizing force in We agree that a stabilizing force, which includes a small contingent of American troops and ground forces from our European allies, is essential to ensure stability and prevent the return of It also serves to help set the table for a negotiated settlement to the Syrian war in Geneva," read a copy of the letter obtained by

"Like you, we seek to ensure that all of the gains made in Syria are not lost, that never returns, that is not emboldened, and that we consolidate our gains and ensure the best outcome in for American interests," the lawmakers noted.

In response to this letter, said, "I agree 100 per cent. ALL is being done."

Quoting sources, reported that the US military would leave around 400 troops in two different regions of Syria.

According to the official, half of them would join the multinational force of roughly 800 to 1,500 troops deployed in north- to maintain a buffer between and the US-backed Kurdish forces. The rest 200 troops would stay at its base in al-Tanf, near the Syrian border with and

Late last month, confirmed that some US troops will stay in Syria after the Syrian Democratic Forces finish clearing out Baghuz.

"A small peacekeeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for a period of time," Sanders said in a statement.

The US President's impulsive decision to withdraw troops from Syria was announced on December 19 last year, after declaring the ISIS to have been fully 'destroyed', created a rift between him and the US military.

