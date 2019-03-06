FDA chief Scott Gottlieb resigns

-
Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who tackled various health issues from youth vaping to opioid addiction, on Tuesday resigned from his post.
The 46-year-old physician, millionaire venture capitalist and cancer survivor from Connecticut have decided to spend some time with his family, which consists of his wife and three daughters.
"It was a very hard decision," Gottlieb was quoted as saying during an interview with the Washington Post.
"This is the best job I will ever have. I'm leaving because I need to spend time with my family. I get home late Friday, work on weekends and come back to Washington on Sunday. I did the job 100 percent," Gottlieb added.
The resignation of Gottlieb comes after reports of policy disagreement between the White House and the FDA chief.
Citing Gottlieb's resignation, the US President tweeted, "Scott Gottlieb, who has done an absolutely terrific job as Commissioner of the FDA, plans to leave government service sometime next month."
"Scott has helped us to lower drug prices, get a record number of generic drugs approved and onto the market, and so many other things. He and his talents will be greatly missed!" Trump added.
Meanwhile, the person who would be succeeding Gottlieb has not been named.
Gottlieb, who was a former top FDA official during the George W. Bush administration, also worked as a venture capitalist and consultant to drug and health-care companies.
