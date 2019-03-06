FDA chief Scott Gottlieb resigns

Food and Scott Gottlieb, who tackled various issues from youth vaping to addiction, on Tuesday resigned from his post.

The 46-year-old physician, millionaire venture capitalist and survivor from have decided to spend some time with his family, which consists of his wife and three daughters.

"It was a very hard decision," was quoted as saying during an interview with the Post.

"This is the best job I will ever have. I'm leaving because I need to spend time with my family. I get home late Friday, work on weekends and come back to on Sunday. I did the job 100 percent," added.

The resignation of comes after reports of policy disagreement between the and the

Citing Gottlieb's resignation, the US tweeted, "Scott Gottlieb, who has done an absolutely terrific job as of the FDA, plans to leave government service sometime next month."

"Scott has helped us to lower drug prices, get a record number of generic drugs approved and onto the market, and so many other things. He and his talents will be greatly missed!" added.

Meanwhile, the person who would be succeeding Gottlieb has not been named.

Gottlieb, who was a former top during the George W. Bush administration, also worked as a venture capitalist and to drug and health-care companies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)