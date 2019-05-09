Punjab: School bus catches fire in Ludhiana

-
A bus ferrying six children caught fire after it came in contact with an overhead power cable on Wednesday.
The driver fled the spot while the children were rescued by local residents.
A bike was also gutted in the fire.
Local residents alleged that they have approached the authorities in the matter but all in vain.
"I submitted the application on Tuesday and have been calling the officials. They are saying they will send someone. Some officials came to the inspection. But they did nothing after that," Rinku, a resident said.
