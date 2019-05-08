Gambhir releases vision document, promises CCTV, DU campus, IPL matches in East Delhi

BJP's candidate for East on Wednesday released his 24-points vision document and promised CCTV cameras, a DU campus, multi speciality central government hospital etc for the constituency.

The leader promised that if he wins the polls, he will roll out ' App' to directly address grievances.

The former also promised to upgrade 'Yamuna Sports Complex' and will ensure that and international matches are held in his constituency.

He also promised supply of piped water for every household by 2022 including unauthorised colonies and resettlement colonies.

said he will convert Ghazipur Landfill which had already crossed its limit into a fashioned park. He promised to undertake a targeted approach towards with East Municipal Corporation and will utilise landfill garbage for making roads or

To resolve the parking woes, Gambhir promised multi-level parking. He also said if voted to power, CCTV cameras will be installed in every prominent area.

The leader also promised stringent steps to ensure the of women.

He also promised many programmes for youth including Start-Up ecosystem, Youth Development Academy, East Talent Search Programme and Skilling East Delhi.

The other points in Gambhir's vision document included 'Green East Delhi' programme , Green residential area, making East Delhi water logging free, vertical garden to combat pollution, solar equipped street lights and multi speciality central government hospital for East Delhi.

Gambhir is pitted against AAP's Atishi and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Delhi, where 7 parliamentary constituencies are at stake will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)