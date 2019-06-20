Punjab urges Meghalaya to ensure 'early, amicable resolution' on Sikh settlers issue

government on Thursday urged to ensure "early and amicable one-time resolution" to the issue of Sikh settlers.

A high-level delegation visiting Shillong has also requested for the formation of the (HPC) by the on the issue should take into account "all genuine concerns" of the Sikh families before reaching any conclusion.

The delegation was sent by after reports surfaced that the Punjabis settled in have received "threats" from local terrorist organisations, which warned them of dire consequences if they resisted the state government's attempts to evict them.

The delegation, headed by was sent to assess the ground situation in the wake of threats.

They also handed Amarinder's letter to his counterpart and the

The delegation also warned that any arbitrary action taken by local authorities to evacuate the settlers would be in gross violation of the right to movement and freedom of the Sikh community

Meanwhile, James assured that all efforts would be made to protect the in Meghalya.

He also told the visiting delegation that Sangma is in constant touch with Amarinder, while personally monitoring and reviewing the situation.

Besides Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the group included Jasbir Singh Gill, along with MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid and Kulbir Singh Zira. D S Mangat also accompanied the delegation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)