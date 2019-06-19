Punjab delegation meets Sikhs in Meghalaya, assures full support

A four-member delegation from met members of the Sikh community in after reports emerged that they have been told to leave the state by the authorities there.

The delegation assured full support of the government to them.

The delegation is scheduled to meet Chief on Thursday, an official release stated here.

The delegation, led by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, included and MLAs Kulbir Singh Zira and Kuldeep Singh Vaid.

"The will take all possible steps to bring the current dispute to an amicable settlement," said Randhawa, adding that the "infringement" of the civil rights of the who lived in for over 200 years would not be allowed at any cost.

An official release quoting Randhawa said that was fully seized of the matter and was personally in touch with his counterpart in on this issue.

Randhawa appreciated Sangma for his efforts to diffuse the tension, maintaining that the Punjab CM had taken a serious view of the regarding threats being issued to in

The members of the Sikh community in Meghalaya told the delegation that the administration there had dubbed the area where they lived as "slum" and wanted their eviction.

The delegation said they were for a to the problem and would discuss the matter with the

The delegation also visited Gurdwara Nanak Darbar in Shillong, whose complained that they were being forcibly evicted by the

The gurdwara management had filed a contempt petition in the in this regard, he told the delegation.

An incident of assault in Punjabi Lane of in May last year had resulted in clashes following which the area was put under curfew for over a month.

Punjabi Lane is inhabited by people from Punjab, who were brought to Shillong around 200 years ago by the British to work as cleaners or sweepers.

According to reports, the Meghalaya authorities have served notices on residents of Punjabi Lane, directing them to furnish documents by July 3 to prove that they had settled in the area legally.

