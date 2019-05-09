JUST IN
Punjab: Woman kisses Sunny Deol during roadshow in Batala

A woman on Thursday kissed actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, BJP's candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, during his roadshow in Batala, Punjab.

The woman climbed on the Deol's vehicle to kiss him.

Deol joined the BJP on April 23 in New Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency was earlier represented by actor Vinod Khanna who had won from the seat four times - 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 - on a BJP ticket.

Elections in Punjab will be held on May 19 in the last phase for all 13 seats. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

