Punjab: Woman kisses Sunny Deol during roadshow in Batala

A woman on Thursday kissed actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, BJP's candidate from Lok Sabha seat, during his roadshow in Batala,

The woman climbed on the Deol's vehicle to kiss him.

joined the BJP on April 23 in in the presence of Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

parliamentary constituency was earlier represented by who had won from the seat four times - 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 - on a BJP ticket.

Elections in will be held on May 19 in the last phase for all 13 seats. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)