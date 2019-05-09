One more accused arrested in Alwar gang-rape case

The police on Thursday arrested one more accused in gang- case.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of district in on April 26.

A video shot by an alleged accused, reportedly, went viral on

According to the police, the victim and her husband were going from village Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike, when at about five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took the couple to deserted sand dunes.

The husband was allegedly assaulted and tied up while the woman was gang-raped. The culprits, reportedly, also threatened the couple not to report the matter to the police or they will make the video, public.

The accused also demanded money from the couple which was given to them but later when they again demanded money, the couple reported the matter to the police on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)