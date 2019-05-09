Low chances of rainfall in next 48 hours in Andhra Pradesh: MeT dept.

After witnessing severe heat waves in the last week, there are lighter chances of rainfall in the coming two days here, MeT department officials said on Thursday.

"The summer is going to be severe across the two Telugu states as the heat waves coming from North Western states are very likely to prevail throughout May. Due to this, the temperature may rise upto 48 degrees," Raja Rao, member of Meteorology department, said.

"As per today's reports, temperature upto 45 degrees have been recorded in both states. Due to heat waves, humidity level also increased. There are lighter chances of rainfall in the coming two days but after that, the temperature will remain the same till the monsoon," Rao told ANI.

The meteorology department has advised people to take precaution and not to venture outside during day hours.

"We suggest people not go outside between 11am-4pm. If it is necessary, people should take precautions like carrying Glucozone water and Coconut water to keep themselves hydrated," Rao said.

Raghavendra, a local resident, said, "Day by day temperature is increasing in the city and humidity has become unbearable now.

