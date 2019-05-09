Odisha: Chief Secretary visits Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur to review relief, restoration operations

The AP Padhi on Thursday reviewed the relief and restoration operations in and districts in the aftermath of severe cyclone 'Fani'.

"There has been substantial progress in the restoration of power supply in district. directed the CESU authorities to resume power supply to all block headquarters in district by 12th May," a release of read.

Padhi said that drinking water supply has been restored in these districts with the use of gensets.

The Chief Secretary has directed to expedite relief distribution work and make the process easy for people to avail the relief assistance.

"Padhi has further directed to do an accurate assessment of the house and crop damage without any bias or influence." the release read.

On Wednesday, the Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) also reviewed the "rescue and relief measures" in the cyclone 'Fani' affected areas of with the senior officials of government.

Nearly 6 lakh houses were damaged after the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' Fani hit in district on May 3. At least 41 people lost their lives and around 1.48 crore people were affected due to cyclone 'Fani', the informed on Tuesday.

