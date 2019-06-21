Putin extends condolences to Himachal Pradesh bus mishap victims

Russian on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident in district of

In a message addressed to and Narendra Modi, Putin said: "Please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the road accident in the state of Himachal Pradesh, in which many children and teenagers have died."

"I ask that you pass on my words of sympathy and support to the victims' friends and families and wishes of early recovery to those injured, " Putin further said in his message.

Forty-three people died and 35 got injured after the bus carrying them fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area in district of on Thursday.

A is underway to locate the bodies.

Modi has also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The government is providing all possible assistance that is required," said Modi on the official twitter handle of the PMO India.

