The has a "special place" in the remarkable growth of owing to the resolution passed by the to observe June 21 as the International day, said India's to the UN on Thursday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, on the occasion of fifth International Day, said, " has a special place in the remarkable growth of Yoga in our own lifetimes. It was here in this very hall that the ancient practice of Yoga was transformed into an annual global observance."

Recognising the worldwide appeal of Yoga, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Yoga day with an aim to raise awareness about the benefits that the practice begins. The draft resolution was proposed by and a record 175 member states had supported it.

added that the growing popularity of Yoga and its acceptance around the is a testimony of the benefits that the practice brings.

This year, Yoga was practised for the first time inside the hall, due to heavy downpour in

"I hope this indoor yoga session in hall, the first of its kind, will reinforce values of cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future that all of you yogis are committed to on International Yoga day," Akbaruddin said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts took part in the Yoga day event organised by the outside

"This is the first time I performed Indian Yoga. It is amazing and different from Japanese Yoga. I appreciate to organise the event," said a Yoga enthusiast.

The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and

The first was observed all over the on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including performed yoga at the Rajpath in

