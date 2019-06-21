5 Taliban terrorists killed by Afghan forces in Faryab province

Five terrorists were killed in an operation by in the country's northern province of Faryab, the said on Friday.

The anti-terrorist operation was carried out in the Dara-e-Shakh area of district in the wee hours of Friday. Two hideouts were destroyed, reported

There was no immediate comment from the regarding the operation.

is facing an unstable political and security situation due to the activities of the Taliban and the Islamic State.

The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces have been conducting operations to combat terrorism across the country.

