R. Kelly urges media to go easy on him

American is trying to recover some cash ahead of a paid event. He has requested the media to go easy on it.

The 52-year old posted a video of him urging the media to do a favour on him and go easy on his upcoming event. needs funds to pay for the ongoing child support case.

He said, "Yo, this is your boy Kells and I gotta an event to do tonight in Springfields, So, I want the media to take it easy on me, man! This is how I get paid right now, so I gotta do this event."

"So I gotta go do this event, and it's a party. So if you see me in the club, with a couple of drinks in my hand, and chilling, please, take it easy. Appreciate it y'all, thanks," he concluded.

In February, Robert Sylvester was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in

The is also engaged in the child support case for not being able to pay USD 161, 133 that he owed in back child support, reported E! News.

