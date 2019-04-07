Aamir Khan bumps into Chiranjeevi at Kyoto Airport, shares heartwarming pic

recently posted a picture with Telugu superstar Garu on Twitter, after the two bumped into each other at in

The duo can be seen happily posing in the picture and the smile on Aamir's face says it all.

Sharing his excitement to meet one of his favourite actors, the "Dangal" captioned the picture and tweeted: Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise :-) . Discussed his new project about freedom fighter You are always such an inspiration sir. Love."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)