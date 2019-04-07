The Duke of Cambridge, Williams on Saturday revealed that he has concluded a three-week attachment with the UK's Security and (MI5, MI6 and GCHQ).

This internship undertaken by the comes in the wake of rising international terrorism in the UK for the last five years, says the Duke's official handle.

A long descriptive post shared on Duke's and Duchess 'official account shared how his three weeks in the intelligence went by.

"The Duke of has concluded a three-week attachment to the UK's Security and (MI5, MI6 and @GCHQ). The attachment comes as the three continue their vital work both at home and abroad to keep our people and our allies safe," an official statement by the Duke of Cambridge, said.

"Spending time inside our security and intelligence agencies, understanding more about the vital contribution they make to our national security, was a truly humbling experience," it added.

He praised the people who strive to keep UK safe, "These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe. They work in secret, often not even able to tell their family and friends about the work they do or the stresses they face."

He further owed his gratitude and thanks to them, "They are driven by an unrivalled patriotism and dedication to upholding the values of this country. We all owe them deep gratitude for the difficult and dangerous work they do.

"The post explained the first week of the Duke that started at the Secret Intelligence Service, "The Duke's assignment began with a week at the - MI6 - who work secretly overseas, developing foreign contacts and gathering intelligence that helps to make the UK safer and more prosperous. They help the UK identify and exploit opportunities as well as navigate risks to its national security, military effectiveness and economy.

Prince's second week was at the Security Service, "His second week was spent at the - - where he saw their work to protect our national security, particularly against threats from terrorism."

Further detailing the work he learned in the third week, the post read: "He finished his assignment at the in Cheltenham, where he spent time with those using cutting-edge technology, technical ingenuity and wide-ranging partnerships to identify, analyse and disrupt threats."

The post elucidated what inspired to take this internship, "With the threat level for international terrorism in the UK set at SEVERE or above for the last five years, the Duke was keen to see first-hand the extraordinary work that staff across the Security and do -- visit @ to find out more about the work of in Cheltenham.

