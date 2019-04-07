Enrique Iglesias posts video of his son imitating him

-
Singer Enrique Iglesias, father of two, posted an adorable video of his 15-month old son, on Saturday.
Nicholas, in the video uploaded on Instagram, can be seen imitating his dad's voice and noises.
"Serious Talk", captioned the 'Be With You' singer.
Enrique and his longtime partner, Russian former tennis player Anna Kournikova, welcomed twins in December 2017 and named them Lucy and Nicholas.
A week earlier, the 43-year-old, shared another cute video of his sons rolling him on a small car.
He captioned, "Typical Saturday ".
