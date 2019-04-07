Enrique Iglesias posts video of his son imitating him

Iglesias, father of two, posted an adorable video of his 15-month old son, on Saturday.

Nicholas, in the video uploaded on Instagram, can be seen imitating his dad's voice and noises.

"Serious Talk", captioned the 'Be With You'

and his longtime partner, Russian former Anna Kournikova, welcomed twins in December 2017 and named them and

A week earlier, the 43-year-old, shared another cute video of his sons rolling him on a small car.

He captioned, "Typical Saturday ".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)