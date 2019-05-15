Rabada and Steyn on track of achieving full fitness: Ottis Gibson

-
South African head coach Ottis Gibson on Wednesday said the injured fast-bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn are on track for achieving full fitness and they should recover ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
"We feel that those guys are on track. There's nothing that people should be alarmed about. They're going to both make full recoveries and be able to take their place at the World Cup," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Gibson as saying.
Rabada has been an exceptional bowler for South Africa over the past two years and he was in good form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). He was able to take 25 wickets for Delhi Capitals, finishing as the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
But, his stint at the IPL was cut short by a stiff back. Steyn also played two matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but he went back to South Africa due to a troublesome shoulder.
South Africa will take on hosts England in the opening match of the World Cup. Gibson said that Jofra Archer should make his way into the England team to give some spice to their bowling attack.
"Jofra Archer will add some spice to their attack, and I can't see how they are not going to pick him, to be honest. He is a guy from my home of Barbados, so I would be very happy to see him putting on an England shirt and playing in the World Cup," Gibson said.
Gibson also said that South Africa's chances in the World Cup depend on the England weather.
"England can be interesting. England lends itself to high-scoring games. The weather will play a part in that. I believe the conditions will play a huge part in the outcome of the World Cup. They are forecasting a hot spell coming up in the next couple of months, so perhaps the tracks will be a lot dryer," Gibson said.
South Africa has made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup four times, but they failed to make it to the finals.
The team will take on England in the opening match of the World Cup on May 30.