Dale Steyn set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore, to replace Coulter-Nile

Steyn went sold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

South African bowler Dale Steyn celebrates the wicket of Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan on the first day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town Photo: AP | PTI
Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn is set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, giving a much needed boost to the bowling department of the bottom-placed team in the IPL.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Steyn will replace Coulter-Nile, who is recovering from a back injury.

Steyn went unsold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions.

He also also played for RCB between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets.

RCB, who are yet to win a game this season and have lost six in a row, will be hoping Steyn fires from the word go.

The Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 16:35 IST

