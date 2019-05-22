Rafale case: Petitioners file written submission in SC

Review petitioners Bhushan and others on Wednesday have filed their written submissions to the in the case.

This comes over a week after the had reserved its verdict on petitions seeking review of the December 14 case judgment which refused to order a court-monitored probe into the deal for procuring 36 fighter jets from

In the case, Bhushan, one of the petitioners, argued that the December 14 judgment did not take note of the plea seeking an investigation in the matter and registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

He claimed that there was no precedent of the of (CAG) redacting pricing details from its report regarding the deal.

"Not even in one case in the past, pricing details have been redacted. It was unprecedented that pricing details were redacted," he contended before the bench also comprising Justices and KM Joseph.

Bhushan also questioned as to why the standard anti-corruption clauses relating to the deal were allegedly deleted by the (CCS).

"Eight standard clauses, including all standard anti-corruption clauses, were dropped from the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) post-August 24, 2016 in the Rafale deal and the same was not informed to the court," he said.

"A lot of crucial information was suppressed from this court and the impugned judgment was obtained on the basis of fraud played upon the court by the government," the said.

In his arguments, (AG) KK Venugopal, representing the government, said,

"There is no question of any corruption. The court has already decided that in the Rafale case verdict (on December 14 last year)."

The review petitions were filed by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Bhushan and others.In the December 14 judgement, the had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal.

