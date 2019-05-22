Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Man commits suicide at park in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
Jasana village in Rajasthan says no to vote
2 labourers buried alive at construction site in Rajasthan
RTI applicants allegedly sent condoms in response to queries, probe on
Rajasthan: ADM, bank cashier arrested for taking bribe in separate cases
-
A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in state's Hanumangarh district on Wednesday, police said.
Kalu Ram Rawat, SP informed ANI that the farmer was 48-year-old and the police has found the body hanging from a tree planted in the premises of Collectorate office. "A note about a bank loan was recovered from him," he added.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
In April, another debt-ridden farmer had committed suicide by hanging himself from a cliff near his village in Niphad region of Maharashtra. The farmer was identified as Subhash Yashwant Shinde.
The local police had stated that he committed suicide as he was tensed due to debt.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU