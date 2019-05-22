Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Rajasthan

A debt-ridden allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in state's district on Wednesday, police said.

Kalu Ram Rawat, SP informed ANI that the was 48-year-old and the police has found the body hanging from a tree planted in the premises of Collectorate office. "A note about a was recovered from him," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In April, another debt-ridden had committed suicide by hanging himself from a cliff near his village in Niphad region of The farmer was identified as

The local police had stated that he committed suicide as he was tensed due to debt.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)