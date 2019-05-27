Kim Garth to lead Ireland in place of injured Laura Delany

-
Cricket Ireland on Monday announced that all-rounder Kim Garth will captain the women's team for the rest of the series against West Indies in place of the injured Laura Delany.
Delany was struck on her ankle in the 18th over of the opening T20I on Sunday. She had to be helped off the field and was taken to hospital for scans. She has been ruled out for four weeks.
"We are all thinking of Dellers (Laura Delany) at this time. It was an unfortunate but painful injury she sustained and we look forward to seeing her back on the field as soon as she recovers. Despite the circumstances, it's always a privilege to take on the captaincy of a national side and I look forward to the challenge over the next two matches," Garth said in an official statement released by Cricket Ireland.
"The West Indies showed why they are rated one of the world's best sides, but we know that our squad contains a lot of promise, so it's a matter of getting back out there and showing the world what we know we can do," she added.
Garth is the regular vice-captain of Ireland and she was awarded a part-time professional contract by Cricket Ireland recently.
The 23-year-old hit her highest T20I score of 46 in the first T20I against West Indies and she also took one wicket, but it was not enough as the team was defeated by West Indies by 75 runs.
Mary Waldron, the wicket-keeper batter, has been named vice-captain for the series, while Anna Kerrison has been called up as a replacement for the injured Laura Delany.
The next two T20Is between Ireland and West Indies will be played on May 28 and 29.
