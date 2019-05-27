CWC'19 warm-up: England thrashes Afghanistan by nine wickets

England thrashed by nine wickets in their final warm-up match at the Oval on Monday ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Chasing a below-par score of 161, England got off to a quickfire start as their openers and hammered for regular boundaries and these two batsmen enabled England to score 76 runs in opening seven overs.

provided the first breakthrough to as Bairstow (39) was stumped in the eighth over.

came out to bat at number three, and along with Roy, did not allow Afghanistan to come back in the match. Both these batsmen carried the momentum forward for England.

The duo ensured that the team does not suffer from any more hiccups and they took England over the line by nine wickets with 195 balls to spare in the 18th over.

Roy and Root remained unbeaten on 89 and 29, respectively.

Earlier, a spirited performance helped England bundle out Afghanistan for just 160 runs.

Afghanistan got off to a bad start as they lost both Hazratullah Zazai (11) and (3) in quick succession reducing the team to 25 for two.

and stitched together a brief stand of 24 runs but their resistance was cut short by Jofra as he dismissed Zadran (30) in the 12th over.

Former (10) fell in the 17th over and after his departure, England took a flurry of wickets, not allowing Afghanistan to have any kind of momentum in the innings and at one stage the team was reduced to 92 for eight.

Towards the end, Nabi and stitched together a partnership of 35 runs, allowing Afghanistan to go past the 120-run mark. (6) was finally dismissed by in the 33rd over.

Number eleven, Dawlat Zadran played some big shots and he, along with Nabi, put up a 33-run stand to take Afghanistan past the 150-run mark.

Afghanistan was finally bundled out in the 39th over. Nabi was the top scorer for the team with a knock of 44 runs whereas Root and scalped three wickets each for England.

England had lost their opening warm-up match against on Saturday by 12 runs whereas Afghanistan defeated in their opening warm-up match by three wickets.

England will now play their first match of on May 30 against whereas Afghanistan will take on in their opening fixture of the tournament on June 1.

Brief Scores: England 161/1 (JJ Roy 89*, JM Bairstow 39, 1-39) defeat Afghanistan 160 all out ( 44, 30, Root 3-22) by nine wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)