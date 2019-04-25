ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary clinch gold

-
Young pistol shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary teamed up to clinch India's second gold at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Beijing on Thursday.
Manu and Saurabh comprehensively defeated 16-6 Chinese pair Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, which was held in the new format wherein top two teams clashed for the gold.
The Indian duo had finished fifth, scoring 482 points in qualification.
Earlier, Anjum Moudgil and Divyaansh Singh Panwar opened India's gold medal tally, beating Ruxuan Liu and Haoran Yang of China in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event.
The score was tied at the end of the final at 15-15, but the Indian team came out on top 17-15 in the sudden death shoot-off. Yulia Karimova and Grigorii Shamakov from Russia settled for bronze.
