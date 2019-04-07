JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi greets nation on Cheti Chand, Sarhul

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greeting to the nation on the occasion of the Sindhi New Year Cheti Chand and Sarhul.

"Best wishes to all people of Chetichand and Sarhul," Rahul wrote on Facebook.

Cheti Chand is celebrated across India and Pakistan with great fervour. It marks the beginning of Sindhi new year and the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, popularly known as Jhulelal, the Sindhi saint.

Sindhis wear new elegant clothes and join the grand Jhulelal procession. The celebration is followed by a cultural programme and langarsaab.

Meanwhile, Sarhul festival celebrated by Bhumji community of Ghagra village in Jharkhand. It is associated with the worship of nature.

First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 13:34 IST

