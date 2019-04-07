Rahul Gandhi greets nation on Cheti Chand, Sarhul

on Saturday extended greeting to the nation on the occasion of the Sindhi New Year and Sarhul.

"Best wishes to all people of Chetichand and Sarhul," Rahul wrote on

is celebrated across and with great fervour. It marks the beginning of Sindhi new year and the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, popularly known as Jhulelal, the Sindhi saint.

Sindhis wear new elegant clothes and join the grand Jhulelal procession. The celebration is followed by a cultural programme and langarsaab.

Meanwhile, Sarhul festival celebrated by Bhumji community of Ghagra village in It is associated with the worship of nature.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)