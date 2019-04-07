Income tax raids at premises of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's aides

Income Tax (I-T) officials in pre-dawn swoop on Sunday carried out raids at the residences of Kamal Nath's private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in and former R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged

Officials are conducting searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, and Delhi, according to sources.

Kakkar is Kamal Nath's on Special Duty (OSD). At around 3 am, a team of over 15 officers began searching Praveen Kakkar's house situated in Vijaynagar, sources said.

Searches are also underway at his residence and official premises in A showroom in Vijayanagar and other associated places are also being investigated.

Apart from Kakkar, the I-T officials have also raided the offices of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt. Ltd., and Moser

Chief Minister's nephew is the of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.

A large amount of cash have been recovered during raid at residential premises of Prateek Joshi in

Searches also underway in Bhopal, Indore, and 35 locations in More than 300 I-T officials were involved in conducting the raids, sources said.

More details in this regard are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)