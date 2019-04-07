Income tax raids at premises of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's aides

Income Tax (I-T) officials in pre-dawn swoop on Sunday carried out raids at the residences of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in Indore and former advisor R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.
Officials are conducting searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi, according to sources.
Kakkar is Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Officer on Special Duty (OSD). At around 3 am, a team of over 15 officers began searching Praveen Kakkar's house situated in Vijaynagar, sources said.
Searches are also underway at his residence and official premises in Indore. A showroom in Vijayanagar and other associated places are also being investigated.
Apart from Kakkar, the I-T officials have also raided the offices of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt. Ltd., Amira Group and Moser Bayer.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's nephew Ratul Puri is the chairman of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.
A large amount of cash have been recovered during raid at residential premises of Prateek Joshi in Bhopal.
Searches also underway in Bhopal, Indore, Goa and 35 locations in Delhi. More than 300 I-T officials were involved in conducting the raids, sources said.
More details in this regard are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU