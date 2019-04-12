Delhi Police Commissioner reviews security measures ahead of Lok Sabha polls

-
ALSO READ
Take action against musclemen to avoid interruption in poll process: Delhi CP
Delhi Police to file chargesheet on JNU students soon: Amulya Patnaik
Delhi L-G reviews police preparedness for LS polls
Delhi: 9 girls go missing from govt-run shelter home, DCW Chief meets Police Commissioner
30k phone interviews, 2k home visits: Delhi police survey with Quality Council to improve services
-
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday chaired a meeting of senior-most officers of the force to discuss measures to prevent crime and any terror acts during the polls.
Patnaik also focused on the need for alertness so far as anti-terrorist measures are concerned.
"There should be impartial and professional conduct of all ranks of police personnel," he said.
To tackle the movement of illicit liquor, cash, and narcotics during the election, a check on border pickets would be observed.
The Commissioner also said that special focus should be laid on the security of rallies of all political parties.
He also interacted with the beat constables and division staff during the meeting and motivated them for their exemplary performance.
All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU