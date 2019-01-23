Rahul hits out at PM Modi in Amethi, says Rafale deal and Demonetisation were a scam

Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the central government and said that Rafale deal and Demonetisation were scams.

While addressing a gathering here, he said, "Don't you think Demonetisation was a scam? Banning 1000 and 500 rupee note was a well thought out scam. You should question Modi ji in this regard."

Gandhi further accused the of giving away Rs 30,000 crore to

"It was not Gandhi but the former French who said this, but now Modi ji does not even utter a word. This is because if you are guilty then you don't speak much about it. How did the PM take this decision without The didn't tell the price citing defence pact as the reason."

Hitting out at the BJP, Gandhi alleged, " wants people to fight against each other. Our goal is to take everyone forward. This is a fight between ideologies; ideology has won and will win in future as well."

Lauding governments in Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, he said, "We waived of farm loans in two days but when asked about loan waiver then Modi and Jaitley don't even listen."

He also retreated that the party is going to win in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I can assure you that in 2019, is going to win. will lose in every state. They said Congress mukt bharat, we will not say mukt bharat, but we will defeat them," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)