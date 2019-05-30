Rahul not ready to withdraw his resignation: Congress leader Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam and on Thursday said that party is sticking to his decision to resign from the post.

"We want Rahul to continue as But he is insisting that he will not continue as party anymore. All members of the working committee are unanimously saying that we will not accept Rahul's resignation. We asked his resignation but he did not do it," told ANI.

"In a democracy, a strong opposition is needed. Who will become a strong opposition? There is only one party and Rahul has the capability to lead the party with his pan- image," he said.

The Congress said that Rahul has stated that he will help the next

"Rahul said he will continue till next president is chosen...He said he will fight the ideological battle with BJP and ( Narendra) Modi. He said that he will help the next Congress president," according to

On May 25, Rahul had offered to step down from the post at the (CWC) meeting, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

His resignation was rejected "unanimously" by the CWC members who authorised him to do a complete overhaul and restructuring of the party at every level.

The Congress president, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi parliamentary constituency which was considered a stronghold of the party.

