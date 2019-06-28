Rainfall leads to waterlogging in Dharavi

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai led to waterlogging and flooding in some isolated areas such as Dharavi and Western Express Highway, with scores of commuters stranded on these waterlogged roads due to heavy traffic congestion.

As per the India Meteorological Department, rains are expected to continue throughout the day today and will become heavy to very heavy in pockets during this time. Sky will remain cloudy the entire day with no sign of sunshine.

According to the forecasting agency, several cities such as Badlapur, Panvel and Shahpur witnessed rains on Thursday. Rainfall was also witnessed in Kurla, Santa Cruz, Colaba, Borivali and Kandivali areas of Mumbai.

At present, the minimum and maximum temperatures of the city are hovering at 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius, respectively, with relative humidity around 88 per cent.

Despite rains, flight operations have not been disrupted. The visibility so far is 1500. "There was only one diversion around 9 in the morning," Mumbai International Airport Limited spokesperson told ANI.

