BJP issues whip to MPs asking them to be present in LS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Issues like resolution for extension of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir and the state's Reservation Act are expected to be taken up in the House today.

"BJP has issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs for today. A resolution for extension of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir and Reservation Act of Jammu and Kashmir are on the list of business today," Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI.

According to sources, the government is trying to push for the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 today itself.

Thereafter, the legislation is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on July 1.

The Bill, which amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. It paves the way for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

On June 12, the Union Cabinet had approved the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months. The present term of President's rule in the state is expiring on July 2.

The President's rule was implemented in the state in June last year following the collapse of the PDP-BJP alliance. The State Assembly, initially kept in suspended animation was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Malik in November.

