Rajasthan: 2 arrested with gold worth Rs 2 crore

Police arrested two persons and seized approximately 10 kg gold worth over Rs 2 crore from them in Sirohi.

"We had received information that two people are carrying gold ornaments worth crores from Ahmedabad in a private bus. So, we stopped the bus at a checkpoint and later detained both of them," a police official said.

"They were carrying two bags. When we searched the two bags, we recovered around 10 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore. We are now further investigating the matter," the official added.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 04:29 IST

