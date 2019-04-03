UP DGP lauds woman constable for assisting old woman

Uttar Pradesh DGP commended police constable Manvi, for displaying the "highest human virtues of kindness" by assisting an old woman and by providing her with food.
In a letter, DGP OP Singh said that Manvi, who is posted in Dhanghata area in Sant Kabir Nagar district, saw an old woman outside a bank trying to get her work done. Manvi later helped her and took the woman to her home and provided her with food.
"DGP OP Singh commended Const. Manvi, in an appreciation letter, for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty. She not only empathetically comforted a hassled old lady outside a bank, helped her with her work but also offered her food. Congratulations Manvi," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh police.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
